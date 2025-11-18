Woman, 58, Collapses And Dies In Sabarimala Temple <i>Darshan</i> Queue

A 58-year-old woman collapsed and died while waiting in queue for darshan at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala on Tuesday, sources in the district administration said.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar told reporters that the woman's body would be transported back to her native place in an ambulance at the TDB's expense.

The woman is from Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, officials said.

Meanwhile, a bus carrying around 33 pilgrims, including children, from Karnataka overturned near Erumely in Kottayam district while on the way to Sabarimala, police said.

Three of the passengers suffered minor scrapes and bruises and were discharged after treatment, they said.

The accident occurred as the driver was overtaking another vehicle from the right side on a downward slope and lost control, police said.

