Woman, 2 Children Found Dead In Gujarat, Husband Suspected: Cops

The bodies of a Gujarat forest official's wife and their two children were recovered in Bhavnagar on Sunday ten days after they went missing, police said.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shailesh Khambhla had filed a missing persons complaint on November 6 with regards to his wife Nayana Rabari (40), their nine-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, Bhavnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Pandey told reporters.

"We received a tip-off about suspicious digging activity around November 6 near Khambhla's quarter in the Forest Colony. Police and FSL personnel along with a sniffer dog carried out an inspection this morning, during which we recovered three bodies. They were identified by family as Nayana Rabri and her two children," Pandey said.

Shailesh Khambhla is currently considered a suspect in the case, the SP said.

The family, which had been living in Surat, had travelled to Bhavnagar to visit Khambhla during a vacation before they were reported missing, the official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, he added.

