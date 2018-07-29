'Woke Up In Pain And Naked': Rape Survivors On Bihar Shelter Home Horror

A charge-sheet has been filed by the CBI against the 10 arrested accused.

The girls at the state-run shelter in Bihar's Muzaffarpur were sedated, raped, beaten up and threatened... the cycle repeated night after night, the survivors have revealed. They alleged that they were given "keede maarne ki dawa" (tablets) and fell unconscious after their consumption. They would wake up in pain with no clothes on them, the girls recalled.

All the girls, whose medical reports have confirmed rape, have named Muzaffarpur Child Protection Officer Ravi Kumar Roshan in their statements before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

The girls have alleged that Ravi Kumar Roshan regularly came to the shelter. One of the survivors alleged, "Chanda aunty took me to him. She gave me a tablet and I fell unconscious. When I woke up, I was naked. Roshan raped me and warned me against telling anybody about it."

Mr Roshan allegedly raped a girl with mental disorder in one of the rooms at the facility. A girl, who witnessed the assault through the room's window, alleged, "Her mouth was stuffed with cloth... he was raping her."

On another occasion, a girl alleged that Mr Roshan slapped and kicked her when she resisted his efforts to rape her. "He scratched me," she said, and added that Roshan often brought alcohol and forced the girls to consume it.

A girl with speech disorder pointed towards Mr Roshan's photograph when asked about the sexual assault.

When Mr Roshan allegedly raped a girl in the kitchen, he reached out for a knife and slashed her hand. "Roshan threatened to kill me. He said that whenever I will look at the mark, I will remember him," one of the girls alleged.

The girls were made to wear skimpy clothes and dance in front of Mr Roshan and outsiders, their statements mentioned. "Roshan and the men would consume alcohol and touch us inappropriately. If we refused, Roshan would beat us," a girl recorded.

Mr Roshan's wife Shibha Kumari, however, alleged that her husband was falsely implicated to shield the husband of a state minister who frequented the facility. Social welfare minister Manju Verma has dismissed the allegation as politically motivated and said none of the girls had given statements that could corroborate it.

A report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), based on conversations with several girls who alleged sexual assault, exposed the horrific assault of girls at a home meant to be their shelter. It was followed by several arrests, including Ravi Roshan. The case was highlighted this week in a tweet by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been taking on the state administration for its "failure" to check crime. The medical examination confirmed the rape of 34 girls and led to nationwide outrage.

Mr Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, alleged that the scandal involved many "well-connected people" whom the government was trying to shield.

After pressure from the opposition, Nitish Kumar government on Thursday handed over the investigation into the alleged sexual assault to the Central Bureau of Investigation. A charge-sheet has been filed against the 10 arrested accused.

The NGO running the shelter has been blacklisted and all the girls have been shifted to nearby shelters. Brajesh Thakur, who ran the NGO, is among the arrested.