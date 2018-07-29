In Bihar Shelter Home Rapes, CBI Files Cases Against Staff

All the girls from the Muzaffarpur shelter home have been shifted to other homes.

The CBI has begun investigations into the rape of minor girls at a government shelter home in Bihar. The agency has filed cases against the officers and employees of the shelter home in Muzaffarpur.

After pressure from the opposition, Nitish Kumar government on Thursday handed over the investigation into the alleged sexual assault to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The police filed a charge-sheet against the ten who were arrested.

"It is alleged that officials/employees of girl's children home... used to mentality, physically and sexually exploit girl children residing at the said children's home," the CBI said in a statement today.

Thirty four minor girls were raped at the state-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, according to a fresh medical report, triggering a sharp attack on the state government from the opposition's Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier, medical examination of 29 of the 42 inmates of the shelter home in Muzaffarpur district confirmed that they were raped for months.

The sexual assault came to light after Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted a report, based on conversations with several girls at the home which was meant to be their shelter.

The non-governmental organisation running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been shifted to homes in neighbouring districts.