'Now That BJP Has Won...': Farmers' Killing Witness Allegedly Threatened

The Supreme Court today said it would set up a bench to hear on Wednesday a plea challenging the grant of bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence that left eight people dead.



A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submission of advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some farmers, that there was an attack on one of the prime witnesses of the case.

The people who attacked the witness said, "now that BJP has won the election, we are going to take care of you", advocate Bhushan told the court.

Mr Bhushan said other accused in the matter were also moving the Allahabad high court for bail seeking parity with the prime accused.

Chief Justice NV Ramana said a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Surya Kant, Justice Hima Kohli and him will take up the matter tomorrow.

The Chief Justice asked advocate Prashant Bhushan to inform the state government counsel about the hearing tomorrow.

On March 11, the top court had agreed to list for hearing on Tuesday the plea seeking cancellation of Mr Mishra's bail in the case.

A single-judge bench of the Allahabad high court, on February 10, had granted the relief of bail to Mr Mishra.

Three family members of farmers who were killed in the violence have sought a stay on the bail order of the high court, saying the verdict was "unsustainable in the eyes of law as there has been no meaningful and effective assistance by the state to the court in the matter".

On October 3, last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.