Ramdev's Withdrawal Of Remarks Against Allopathy Shows His Maturity: Minister

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the way yoga guru Ramdev withdrew his statements against allopathic medicine and halted the controversy over the issue is laudable and shows his maturity.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Vardhan tweeted in Hindi: "The way yoga guru Ramdev withdrew his statements against allopathic medicine and halted the controversy over the issue is laudable and shows his maturity. We have to show the world how the people of India have faced COVID-19. Of course, our victory is certain!"

Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strongly-worded letter from Mr Vardhan, who called his remarks "inappropriate".

"We do not oppose modern medical science and allopathy. We believe that allopathy has shown immense progress in surgery and the lifesaving system and served humanity. My statement has been quoted as part of a WhatsApp message that I was reading during a meeting of volunteers. I am sorry if it has hurt anyone's sentiment," wrote Ramdev in his letter to the minister in Hindi.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday sent a legal notice to yoga guru Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine. However, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has denied allegations by the medical body that Ramdev has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.