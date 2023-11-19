With Weekly Show 'Nayi Soch Nayi Kahani', Smriti Irani Turns Radio Jockey

Smriti Irani aims to provide a platform for speakers to delve into their struggles

Union Minister Smriti Irani is set to launch a weekly radio show titled Nayi Soch Nayi Kahani.

The show will focus on topics such as sports, health, and finance, aiming to connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

Smriti Irani has already engaged with beneficiaries of various government programs and extended invitations to para-athletes, intending to share their inspirational stories on her show.

Ms Irani aims to provide a platform for speakers to delve into their struggles, posing questions that evoke memories and emotions.

"I think that it is a matter of great joy and celebration that you hear everyday stories of achievements of extraordinary grit and ordinary lives that have just turned around. How a life can turn around with a little help from the government. For me, it's a great opportunity to learn and be inspired. And for all India radio, which has set many historical milestones in our country, I am really grateful that they have been gracious enough to give me this opportunity," she said.

Before entering the world of politics, Smriti Irani was a celebrated actress who played the lead role of Tulsi in the famous TV series Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

"What Prime Minister Modi does through every Mann Ki Baat intervention is to bring those people who are changing lives at the grassroots, who were till then unheard of and I think it is not only reflective in his Mann Ki Baat journey, it is also something that you see him do passionately even in the Padma Awards. So, I think being featured in Mann Ki Baat is an award in itself," she added.