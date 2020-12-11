With Bengal Plan, Madhya Pradesh Minister Meets Amitabh Bachchan's Mother-In-Law

Narottam Mishra met Indira Bhaduri, Jaya Bachchan's mother, in Bhopal.

Highlights Narottam Mishra given role for Bengal polls by BJP

Announces outreach to Bengalis living in Madhya Pradesh

Says will ask them to influence outcome in Bengal polls

A day after BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday that the Bengali population living in Bhopal and other parts of the state will be urged to appeal to the people of Bengal to overthrow Mamata Banerjee's government. To show he was serious, he met superstar Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri in Bhopal.

"Nirmamta Didi (Cruel Didi) government has turned the glorious state of West Bengal into a lawless state. The attack on the BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoy in Bengal is condemnable and speaks volumes about lawlessness in Bengal," he said.

"Bengali population has a significant presence in many parts of MP, including Bhopal. During the refugee crisis in the past, a large number of Bengalis were accommodated in MP. Even during COVID-19 lockdown, a large number of migrant workers from Bengal who were working in MP were sent to their home state through special transport arrangements," Mr Mishra said.

Mr Mishra further said, "I'll appeal to all Bengalis living in MP to urge their population in Bengal to oust the cruel and corrupt Nirmamta didi's government from Bengal."

A few days ago, the BJP had roped in Narottam Mishra, its troubleshooter in Madhya Pradesh, for the Bengal elections and assigned him the responsibility of 48 assembly seats in the state.

Recently, he went on a four-day tour to Bardhman and adjoining districts. Mr Mishra, who had been active during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Bundelkhand in 2017 and later in Gujarat, is the third leader from Madhya Pradesh after BJP's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya and former organising general secretary of MP, Arvind Menon, who has been entrusted with an important responsibility by the party.