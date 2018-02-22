With A Tweet, PM Modi Sets Tone For His Meeting With Justin Trudeau: 10 Points

Cooperation on counter-terror measures is expected to be a key area of focus in the duo's meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a welcome to Justin Trudeau last evening - five days after the Canadian Prime Minister and his family landed in India. The two leaders are expected to have a bilateral meeting today. Since Saturday, the Trudeaus toured the country amid talk of snub by the political establishment over what's seen as Canada's soft stance on Sikhs who demand Khalistan. Yesterday, in a major diplomatic snafu, a Khalistani terrorist was found to have been invited by Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel for a dinner in Delhi.