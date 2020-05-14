With 472 Coronavirus Cases In a Day, Delhi Crosses 8,000 Mark

Delhi saw the biggest spike in coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, with 472 people testing positive. The overall number is now 8,470, of whom 3,045 people have recovered and 115 patients died. While no one died in the last 24 hours, the total rose by nine as hospitals updated their records, the Delhi government has said.

The figure yesterday was 359, two shy of 8,000. Also 20 people had died, data showed.

With 14,748 people in home quarantine, the numbers are likely to go up. The authorities said the spike is because of more testing, but they also admitted that the relaxations since May 4 are a factor.

Amid the spike in cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said opening of public buses and the Metro services tops the wishlist of the people.

Tasked to present a blueprint about the next step in lockdown and its removal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister had asked people to send in their suggestions.

At a press conference today, he said besides the buses, there have also been suggestions to open up the weekly markets on odd-even days. He has assured that he would look into the suggestions.

After Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, Delhi has the highest number of coronavirus cases. The rate of doubling is 10 days, which is equivalent to the national average.

In a departure from norm, data from Delhi health department shows that the most vulnerable section are people below the age of 50.

Almost 70 per cent of coronavirus positive cases were reported among people below 50 years of age, 15.39 per cent were between age group of 50-59 years and almost 14.87 per cent above 60 years of age.