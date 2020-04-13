With 342 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Maharashtra Crosses 2000 Mark

In Mumbai, the number of COVID-19 Cases has crossed 1,700.

Maharashtra again registered a huge jump in coronavirus cases today. With 352 new cases detected the total went up to 2334. Of these, 242 cases were seen in Mumbai, the city which has been the biggest hotspot in the country.

Altogether, there have been 1,703 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai so far, 110 patients have died.

Maharashtra has been experiencing a doubling of coronavirus cases every two days, remaining the state with the highest number of cases ever since the global pandemic reached India.

The experts claim that the number only reflects the larger number of tests carried out in the state.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu are the two other states that have witnessed more than 1,000 cases.

Maharashtra has already extended the statewide lockdown till April 30.



A fresh announcement about the countrywide lockdown is expected tomorrow from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already acknowledged that a longer lockdown is necessary.

PM Modi, however, also spoke of saving livelihoods as well as lives -- giving rise to expectation that the lockdown, if extended, will be relaxed in certain areas and sectors.

