"Wish To Return Home Soon": Kashmiri Pandits At Kheer Bhawani Mela

Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits gathered on Monday at Tulmulla in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district to celebrate Kheer Bhawani Mela. The annual mela is regarded as a reunion for displaced Pandits hoping to return to their homeland after over three decades of separation.

The age-old festival symbolises Kashmir's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. Pandits believe that the spring shrine of Kheer Bhawani has the ability to change colour and the shade of its water foretells the future.

Dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, the Mela is one of the largest Hindu gatherings in the valley, second only to the Amarnath Yatra.

"This is the most auspicious occasion for all the displaced Kashmiri Hindus. Once a year, I'm able to come to our homeland from where we were displaced and uprooted. We wish to return to our homeland soon," said Veena Pandita.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and local Kashmiri political leaders also visited Kheer Bhawani to celebrate the festival.

"We wish to return home soon. We expect the government to take serious measures to ensure our safe return as my family left during the turmoil in the 1990s," said a young Kashmiri pandit who came from Mumbai.

After the outbreak of terrorist attacks in 1990, thousands of pandit families left the Valley and migrated to Jammu and other parts of the country.

For many years after the outbreak of separatist violence, local Muslims looked after the temple, located in the middle of a spring where devotees offer milk and kheer (rice pudding).

Officials say elaborate security arrangements were made for the mela. Hundreds of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel were deployed in and around the temple and all roads leading to Kheer Bhawani sanitised to ensure hassle free moment of devotees. The pilgrims say it's the days of reunion for many and they collectively pray for their return.