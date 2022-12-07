Winter Session Live Updates: Government Plans To Introduce 16 New Bills

Congress seeks a discussion on border issue with China.

The results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to play out during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Wednesday.

The government plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the session, while the Congress will seek to corner the government over a host of issues including the situation on the border with China.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Winter Session:

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)