Winter Session Live Updates: 3 Key Bills Likely To Be Passed In Parliament

The third week of the Winter Session of the Parliament will resume today at 11 am. Three key bills - Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 are likely to be passed today.

In the first two weeks, most of the sittings were disrupted owing to protests by the opposition including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over several issues including Manipur unrest and Sambhal violence.

The BJP has accused the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of being part of a plan to "derail" the economy and "disrupt" democracy.

Last week, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar clarified India's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict in the Rajya Sabha, stating that "we condemn terrorism, hostage-taking" but also that countries have the right to respond but should be mindful of civilian casualties.

The Winter Session began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on will move the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha which aims to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, in addition to the Banking Regulation Act, among other Bills.

The Bill seeks to amend different banking laws to alter the tenure of directors of cooperative banks and expand provisions for the settlement of unclaimed amounts.