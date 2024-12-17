Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: One Nation, One Poll Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session Live updates.
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: "One Nation, One Election", a constitutional amendment bill, has been introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Once approved, the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly referred to as the Bill on "One Nation, One Election", will ensure Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body (urban or rural) elections are held in the same year, if not at the same time. This was the norm from independence to 1967.
In Rajya Sabha, a two-day Constitution debate continues. The debate, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of India's Constitution, was initiated yesterday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Here are the Live updates of the Parliament Winter Session:
Parliament Winter Session Update: Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Parliament Winter Session Update: One Nation, One Election bill introduced in Lok Sabha. 269 voted in favour of the motion while 198 members opposed it.
Parliament Winter Session Update: The proceedings of Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 3pm today
Parliament Winter Session Update: E-voting On 'One Nation One Election' Bill
E-voting on 'One Nation One Election' Bill underway in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session Update
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Muhammed Basheer calls 'One Nation, One Election' Bill an "attack on the democracy and Constitution and federalism of India."
Parliament Winter Session Update: Trinamool Congress' Stance On 'One Nation, One Election'
Parliament Winter Session Update: Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav strongly opposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the Lok Sabha, backing Congress' Manish Tewari. Speaking on behalf of the Samajwadi Party, Mr Yadav said that the 129th Amendment Act of the Constitution has been brought to end the basic spirit and structure of the Constitution.
Parliament Winter Session Update: "Anti-Federal", Says DMK MP TR Baalu As He Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
DMK Member of Parliament TR Baalu opposed the 129th Constitution Amendment Bill 2024, popularly referred to as the Bill on "One Nation, One Election".
"As my leader MK Stalin has said, it is anti-federal...The electors have the right to elect the govt for 5 years and the same cannot be curtailed with simultaneous elections...," he said.
'One Nation, One Election' Bill Could Pave The Way For Dictatorship: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, alleging that it could pave the way for dictatorship by centralising power and undermining India's democratic system. Mr Yadav also slammed the proposal for allegedly threatening the federal structure of the country and diminishing the role of states.
In a post on X, Mr Yadav explained what he claimed to be the undemocratic nature of the concept. "In democratic contexts, the word 'one' itself is undemocratic. Democracy favours plurality. The feeling of 'one' has no place for others. This violates social tolerance. The feeling of 'one' at the individual level gives birth to ego and turns power into dictatorship."
Parliament Winter Session Update: 'One Nation, One Poll' Tabled In Lok Sabha
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tables 'One Nation, One Poll' bill in Lok Sabha. He introduces two bills in Lok Sabha:
- The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024.
- The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, calling it an attempt to centralise power at the expense of federalism and the Constitution.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Ms Chaturvedi slammed the bill, stating, "The One Nation, One Election is being brought in the guise of centralising power again."
"Attacking the Constitution in this manner is very unfortunate. Tampering with the process of elections, working against federalism is one such way of the Central Government to centralise power," she added.
Ms Chaturvedi believes the bill is wrong and goes against the Constitution. "It is not known yet how cost-effective it will be...I believe it is wrong and against the Constitution, and this is very certain that when it will be introduced in the Lok Sabha, the opposition will oppose it strongly and it will be sent to the select committee or the JPC," she added.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Minister JP On The Impact Of Article 370
Talking on the impact of Article 370:
- Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) refugees couldn't become citizens
- 106 laws passed by the Parliament were not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, which includes the Prevention of the Atrocities Act, Human Rights Act.
- The POCSO was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Jawaharlal Nehru was the biggest advocate of the right to property of women, but it was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. If a Kashmiri sister got married to a non-Kashmiri, she was also deprived of property rights.
Parliament Winter Session Update
With tote bags with text "Stand with minorities of Bangladesh" and placards asking for justice for Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, Congress MPs protest in Parliament House complex.
Among the protesters was Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who carried a tote bag with the slogan "Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaayion ke saath khadey ho" (Stand with Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).
The MPs raised slogans such as "We want Justice" and "Bharat Sarkar Jawab Do," demanding the Indian government take immediate action on the issue.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress MPs Protest In Parliament House Complex On Atrocities Against Minorities In Bangladesh Parliament Winter Session Update: India Is The Mother Of Democracy, Says Union Minister JP Nadda
initiating the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister and Leader of the House, JP Nadda spoke about democracy. Here are the top things he said:
- As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India is not only the largest democracy, but it is the mother of democracy.
- Democracy comprises of freedom, acceptability, equality, inclusivity in society and allow the common citizens to lead a quality and dignified life.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Constitution Debate Begins In Rajya Sabha
Jagat Prakash Nadda, Leader of the House kickstarts Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha.
The two-day Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha was initiated yesterday, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Telugu Desam Party Supports 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
NDA partner TDP has come out in support of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. Speaking to NDTV, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, TDP floor leader said, "We have seen in Andhra Pradesh when simultaneous elections happen, there is clarity of process and governance. That has been our experience and we want that to happen across the country."
"This Goes Against Constitution": RJD MP Manoj Jha On 'One Nation, One Election'
Manoj Jha, Member of Parliament from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has opposed 'One Nation, One Election' Bill which is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today. "This goes against the federal character. This goes against the Indian constitution. This goes against the will of the people which is the pivot of Parliamentary democracy," he said while speaking to NDTV.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Arjun Ram Meghwal To Introduce 'One Nation, One Election' Bill In Lok Sabha
Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, paving the way for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.
The law minister is also likely to introduce Bills to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule. These bills seek to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry for simultaneous elections.
The Union Cabinet had, in September, accepted the recommendations of a High-Level Committee on simultaneous elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The panel's report outlined the implementation of simultaneous polls in two phases. First, holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together. Second, conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipal polls) within 100 days of the general elections.
The panel also recommended a common electoral roll for all elections.
Several INDIA bloc parties have opposed the bill, while BJP-led NDA alliance parties have welcomed it, claiming that it would save time, reduce election costs, and streamline the electoral process nationwide.
Parliament Winter Session Update:
BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal urged every Parliamentarian to consider 'One Nation, One Election' Bill with an open mind. "Why are they (the opposition) outright rejecting without debating something that was initiated with the creation of the Constitution and implemented for the next 20 years?" he asked.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress Rejects 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Calls It "Unconstitutional"
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "The Congress party firmly, totally, comprehensively reject the one nation, one election bill. We will oppose the introduction. We will demand its reference to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. We believe it's unconstitutional. We believe it goes against the basic structure and it is meant to throttle democracy and accountability in this country."
The Congress party believes that the "one nation, one election bill is only the first milestone, the real objective is to bring a new constitution," said Mr Ramesh.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress MP Manickam Tagore To Raise Farmers Issue
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal which has entered its 21st day.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress MP Manish Tewari Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, opposing the One Nation, One Election Bill. Mr Tewari has listed three major concerns concerning the bill, this includes:
- Violation of constitutional principles: Article 1 of the Constitution establishes that India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States, affirming its federal character. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, directly challenges this federal framework by imposing uniformity across states.
- Impact on the basic structure of the constitution: The proposed insertion of Article 82A in the Constitution to facilitate simultaneous elections necessitates the premature dissolution of State Assemblies, effectively altering the fixed tenure of legislative bodies as guaranteed under Articles 83 and 172 of the Constitution, which further will be amended through the proposed bill... By undermining the federal character of governance and enforcing uniformity, the Bill violates core elements of the basic structure, including federalism, separation of powers, and the republican and democratic framework.
- Undermining state government: By centralising electoral processes, the Bill undermines the authority of elected state governments, weakens grassroots democracy, and encroaches on the autonomy of local governance.
Mr Tewari has urged the Union government to reconsider the introduction of the bill until the above mentioned issues are addressed.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress' Vijay Vasanth Gives Adjournment Motion Notice To Discuss Unemployment Cris
Congress MP Vijay Vasanth gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India's deepening unemployment crisis. In his notice, Mr Vasant has cited the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, which show the unemployment rate at 7.8% in September 2024. "Despite government claims, there has been no substantial improvement in employment between July 2023 and June 2024," he noted.