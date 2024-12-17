Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: One Nation, One Poll Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session Update: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill





Speaking to news agency ANI, Ms Chaturvedi slammed the bill, stating, "The One Nation, One Election is being brought in the guise of centralising power again."





"Attacking the Constitution in this manner is very unfortunate. Tampering with the process of elections, working against federalism is one such way of the Central Government to centralise power," she added.





Ms Chaturvedi believes the bill is wrong and goes against the Constitution. "It is not known yet how cost-effective it will be...I believe it is wrong and against the Constitution, and this is very certain that when it will be introduced in the Lok Sabha, the opposition will oppose it strongly and it will be sent to the select committee or the JPC," she added.

