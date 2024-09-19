One Nation, One Election Explained: What Is It And How Will It Work

The last round of simultaneous state and central government elections was in 1967 (File).

The Union Cabinet has cleared the 'one nation, one election' proposal that will eventually see simultaneous voting for state and union governments, as well as urban bodies or panchayats.

The Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the report of the panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind that said there is "unanimous" support for the 'one nation, one election' idea.

The BJP has firmly backed the proposal, saying it saves time and money, but nearly two dozen parties, led by the Congress, have argued it is impractical and unnecessary.

What Is 'One Nation, One Election'?

Simply put, it means Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body (urban or rural) elections will be held in the same year, if not at the same time. This was the norm from independence to 1967; four electoral cycles were held in that period, beginning with the first general election in 1951/52.

But this was the practice only thrice more - for the 1957, 1962, and 1967 elections.

The premature dissolution of some state governments in 1968 and 1969, as well as the early termination of the Lok Sabha itself in 1970, meant the simultaneous polls cycle was broken.

It is important to note this was only for central and state governments.

At present, only seven states vote for a new government at the same time as the country selects a new union administration. These few are Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha, all of which voted earlier this year - at the same time as the April-June Lok Sabha election.

Three other states - Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand - vote in the second half of a general election year; this year Haryana votes October 5 with dates to be announced for the other two.

Also this year, Jammu and Kashmir will vote in its first Assembly election since 2014.

What Did Kovind Panel Report Say?

The panel submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu, in March. NDTV accessed that report, which said there is "unanimous opinion that simultaneous polls should be held".

The panel said doing so could "transform the electoral process", and that 32 political parties, as well as retired, high-ranking members of the judiciary, had approved of the idea. It also said over 80 per cent of nearly 21,000 suggestions from the public were in favour of the exercise.

The first step, the panel had said, was to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly polls together. Local body elections will be held within 100 days.

The panel also offered suggestions in case an Assembly, or even the Lok Sabha, is dissolved ahead of time, or in case of defections or a hung election.

How Can 'One Nation, One Election' Happen?

The centre will now place the Kovind panel report before Parliament in the Winter Session, which is likely to begin in early December; in 2023 the Winter Session began on December 4.

Basically, two critical bills - one dealing with Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and the other with municipal and panchayat polls - must be cleared by Parliament. But the BJP is short of the 'special' majority mark - at least two-thirds - to clear any amendments to the Constitution.

The provisions requiring amendments are Article 83 which related to the duration of Houses of Parliament, Article 85 relating to the dissolution of the Lok Sabha by the President, Article 172 relating to the duration of the state legislatures, Article 174 relating to the dissolution of the state legislatures, and Article 356 relating to the imposition of President's Rule in the states.

The ruling party does have a simple majority, thanks to its National Democratic Alliance partners, but it is short of the two-thirds by 52 in the Rajya Sabha and 72 in the Lok Sabha.

This means it will require support from the opposition to pass both bills.

The second bill adds an additional layer of complexity because it deals with elections to urban local bodies and panchayats, and therefore needs ratification by at least half of all states.

At present the BJP (and its allies) control 19 states and one union territory, with the INDIA bloc ruling eight and one, so ratification is not likely to be a problem, even if the opposition retains Jharkhand, flips Haryana and Maharashtra, and wins Jammu and Kashmir.

It will though, be a messy process with the INDIA parties staging furious protests.

What Are 'One Nation, One Election' Benefits?

The BJP has said a single set of elections will result in higher economic growth, for the country and for each state, by allowing governments to focus on governance and improve policy-making. It has also argued that one election will counter voter fatigue and increase turnout.

The ruling party, and experts backing the idea, have also said 'one nation, one election' will avoid disruption of supply chains and production cycles, since lakhs of migrant workers otherwise take frequent leave, often for weeks, to travel home and cast their votes.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in March, pointed out that before 1962 simultaneous elections were, in fact, the norm. This only changed after 1962, he told NDTV, "If some state elections are advanced or kept on hold, 10-15 polls can be held together... If we save this money India won't have to wait for 2047, but will achieve its 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) dreams much before."

Last year, before the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel was announced, the Law Minister outlined the government's rationale and told Parliament simultaneous elections represent financial savings as it cuts down on multiple deployment of security forces, and also helps political parties save money.

What Does The Opposition Say?

The opposition has been firmly against the 'one nation, one election' idea from the start.

On Wednesday, after the Cabinet cleared the Kovind panel report, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called it "an attempt to divert the attention of the public" before the Haryana election.

"This is not going to succeed... the people will not accept it," he said.

In the past Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, both members of the INDIA bloc, voiced their concerns. Ms Banerjee slammed the "design to subvert the basic structure of the Constitution" and MK Stalin called it an "impractical idea".

The AAP and the Samajwadi Party have also opposed the proposal, but the National Conference and People's Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir seemed to be more positive.

Overall, among the red flags raised by the opposition and critics are the costs, particularly of replacing EVMs, or electronic voting machines, every 15 years and constitutional challenges to breaking existing electoral cycles and realigning them in time for the 2029 general election.

As far as the EVM costs are concerned, in January the Election Commission worked out that an estimated Rs 10,000 crore will be needed every 15 years for 'one nation, one election'. The poll panel also underlined the need for additional security, enhanced storage facilities, and more vehicles.

How Will 'One Nation, One Election' Work?

One of the big questions being asked is - what happens to state governments elected before 2029 and so will not have completed their five-year tenure. As many as 23 states and union territories vote from next year, including Delhi, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The Kovind panel recommends the term of each Assembly be reduced to sync the next election to the 2029 Lok Sabha poll, meaning the party that wins the 2025 Delhi election will rule for only four years and the party that wins the 2028 Karnataka election will rule for 12 months.

In case of an early dissolution, for whatever reason, the panel has suggested holding fresh polls, but limiting the subsequent term to expire in time for the next 'one nation, one election' cycle.

Interestingly, in 2015 the Election Commission had suggested the same thing - that mid-term polls be conducted only for the remainder of that term. It also suggested a 'confidence motion' with every 'no-confidence motion' in Assemblies, to name an alternate Chief Minister in case the current is sacked.

Which Countries Have Single Elections?

South Africa, Sweden, Belgium, and the United Kingdom all have 'one nation, one election' systems, with polls to national and provincial bodies scheduled for the same time. In 2017 Nepal also held a joint election, but that was after it adopted a new Constitution, necessitating an immediate poll at all levels.

