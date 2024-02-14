In Tamil Nadu Assembly, A Challenge To Delimitation, 'One Nation One Poll'

MK Stalin moved the resolutions against delimitation exercise and One Nation One Election

In a first by any state legislature, the Tamil Nadu Assembly today adopted two resolutions -- one against the delimitation exercise after a fresh Census and the other against the Centre's 'One Nation One Election' push for simultaneous polls to Assemblies and Lok Sabha.

Moving the resolution against the delimitation plan, Chief Minister MK Stalin said states like Tamil Nadu that effectively controlled population should not be penalised and the one that failed should not be rewarded. He stressed that Tamil Nadu and other southern states stand to lose both power and rights if a delimitation exercise is conducted without considering these factors.

Mr Stalin pointed out that in 1971, Tamil Nadu and Bihar had similar populations. But over the past five decades, he said, Bihar's population has surged to over one-and-a-half times that of Tamil Nadu. "Already, with 39 MPs, we are begging. If numbers drop, what will happen?" he asked.

The DMK chief then opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' plan, which is currently being reviewed by a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. Mr Stalin said the plan is a "threat to democratic decentralisation". "It's impractical, not enshrined in the Constitution of India. Elections to local bodies, state assemblies and parliament are being held at different times on the basis of people-centric issues in a vast and diverse country like India," he said.

DMK allies, including the Congress, supported the resolution. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, K Selvaperunthagai, said, "It's a lie that elections cost a lot. It's less than 1 per cent of the country's budget," he said.

The AIADMK, which recently snapped ties with the BJP, offered conditional support to the 'One Nation One Election' plan. The main Opposition party backed the resolution against the delimitation exercise.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan backed the resolution against delimitation but opposed the one challenging the 'One Nation One Election' proposal. She said it's a poll reform aimed at seamless implementation of welfare schemes that are hampered by the poll code ahead of state elections.