Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Congress Distorted My Remarks On Ambedkar In House, Says Amit Shah

Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Opposition protests over Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar.

Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for allegedly distorting his remarks on BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, and said he belongs to a party - the Bharatiya Janata Party - that can never insult a leader who drafted the Constitution.

The developments came amid a political row over Shah's remarks in the Upper House on Tuesday during a debate on the Constitution, with the Congress alleging that BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders have a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar. The opposition also demanded an apology from the BJP leader.

Shah had attacked the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, saying the party treated the Constitution as the "private fiefdom" of one family and "played fraud" with Parliament.

Here are Highlights of the Parliament Winter Session:

Dec 18, 2024 18:06 (IST) "Congress Could Not Counter My Speech With Facts": Amit Shah



"The discussion on the Constitution left the Congress with no answer to the charge that it is against Ambedkar, Savarkar and reservation... I would have been happy if the Congress had countered my speech with facts but they edited it and gave it a different meaning altogether," Mr Shah said.

Dec 18, 2024 18:04 (IST) "Will Explore Legal Options Against Congress": Amit Shah



The Union Minister said he will explore legal options, inside and outside Parliament, against the Congress for allegedly distorting his remarks on Ambedkar. "Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If he feels happy, then I'll give (my resignation), but the Congress has to sit where they are right now for at least 15 more years. My resignation won't do anything," Mr Shah said.

Dec 18, 2024 18:01 (IST) "Urge Mallikarjun Kharge To Not Support Congress's Protest": Amit Shah



"I want the media to take the truth to the public. It's on Rajya Sabha's record. Those who disrespected BR Ambedkar...are trying to mislead the people in his name. I request Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to not support his party in this, especially since he comes from a community BR Ambedkar worked to uplift. It seems like Kharge came under pressure from Rahul Gandhi," Mr Shah said.

Dec 18, 2024 17:53 (IST) "Congress Distorted My Remarks On Ambedkar In Rajya Sabha": Amit Shah



"They (Congress) have distorted the statement I made in Rajya Sabha (on Tuesday). They have made (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's edited speeches public. I request the media to put my full statement in front of the people.I come from a party which follows the ideals of Ambedkar. We have preached his ideas and have strengthened reservations in India," Mr Ambedkar said.

Dec 18, 2024 17:44 (IST) Amit Shah Continues To Attack Congress Over BR Ambedkar



"The Congress disrespected the Army, and women and even broke up the country, giving it to foreign powers. When their truth was uncovered, they distorted facts and misled people yesterday. During the discussion, it was proven that the Congress disrespects BR Ambedkar. The Congress tried its best to beat BR Ambedkar in the elections," Mr Shah said.

Dec 18, 2024 17:43 (IST) "Congress Is Anti-Ambedkar": Amit Shah



In Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party members gave examples of how the Constitution was attacked and wounded by the Congress, Mr Shah said. "This has proved that the Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-Constitution, anti-Savarkar," he said.

Dec 18, 2024 17:41 (IST) "Congress Has Distorted Facts": Amit Shah



"A Constitution debate took place in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India. In the debate, we discussed, and revisited the Constitution's 75-year-long journey. It is important to discuss the facts. The Congress has distorted facts and it's condemnable," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Dec 18, 2024 17:39 (IST) Amid Row Over Ambedkar's Remarks, Amit Shah Addresses Media



Union Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing reporters, amid a political row over his remarks on BR Ambedkar in Parliament on Tuesday. LIVE: BJP National President Shri @JPNadda and HM Shri @AmitShah jointly address a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. #CongressInsultsAmbedkarhttps://t.co/dH8FsDucq7 - BJP (@BJP4India) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 16:56 (IST) Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks



The Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned for the day amidst opposition protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

Dec 18, 2024 15:07 (IST) Trinamool Moves Privilege Notice Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks



Trinamool Moves Privilege Notice Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

Dec 18, 2024 14:15 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned For Today

Once again Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow 11am.

Dec 18, 2024 14:14 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day

pic.twitter.com/Fmd0VavyRV - LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 13:36 (IST) 'Taking Ambedkar's Name A Symbol Of Dignity': Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

अंबेडकर जी का नाम लेने से अधिकार मिलते हैं।



अंबेडकर जी का नाम लेना मानवीय गरिमा का प्रतीक है।



अंबेडकर जी का नाम करोड़ों दलितों-वंचितों के आत्मसम्मान का प्रतीक है। pic.twitter.com/gwdHZ6j7sm - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 13:24 (IST) Amit Shah, BR Ambedkar: Congress vs BJP On Amit Shah's Fashion Remark On BR Ambedkar

While the Congress has accused Mr Shah of insulting the architect of the Constitution, the BJP has alleged that the Opposition party was circulating clipped videos and playing cheap tricks.

Dec 18, 2024 13:24 (IST) What Is The Ambedkar Row?

A political row has erupted over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar during his address to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. While the Congress has accused Mr Shah of insulting the architect of the Constitution, the BJP has alleged that the Opposition party was circulating clipped videos and playing cheap tricks.

Participating in the Constitution debate, Mr Shah said taking BR Ambedkar's name had become a "fashion" now. "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they took God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," he said.

Mr Shah also said that BR Ambedkar had to resign from the first cabinet following his disagreement with the Jawaharlal Nehru-led government. BR Ambedkar was also unhappy with the government's policy approach and its stand on Article 370, he added. A political row has erupted over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar during his address to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. While the Congress has accused Mr Shah of insulting the architect of the Constitution, the BJP has alleged that the Opposition party was circulating clipped videos and playing cheap tricks.

Dec 18, 2024 13:10 (IST) Congress Humiliated SC/ST Communities: PM Narendra Modi

The Congress Party has humiliated the SC/ST communities, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Congress can try as they want but they can't deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities," he wrote on X (formally Twitter).



Dec 18, 2024 13:09 (IST) Malicious Lies By Congress: PM Modi On Ambedkar Row

Amid protests by Congress and the opposition against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to social media and slammed congress for "malicious lies" and insult towards Dr BR Ambedkar.

In a social media post, PM Modi listed out "Congress' sins towards Dr. Ambedkar". It includes: Getting him defeated in elections not once but twice

Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue

Denying him a Bharat Ratna

Denying his portrait a place of pride in Parliament's Central Hall Amid protests by Congress and the opposition against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to social media and slammed congress for "malicious lies" and insult towards Dr BR Ambedkar.

Dec 18, 2024 12:39 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Opposition Protest Against Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Opposition MPs hold protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate yesterday. MPs allege Mr Shah insulted Dr BR Ambedkar in his speech. #WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs hold protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate yesterday.

MPs allege Union HM insulted Dr BR Ambedkar in his speech yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9e5v3KV4Jl - ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024



MPs allege Union HM insulted Dr BR Ambedkar in his speech yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9e5v3KV4Jl - ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 11:39 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

#WinterSession2024#RajyaSabha adjourned to meet again at 02:00PM@VPIndiapic.twitter.com/oBZ86LyYtl - SansadTV (@sansad_tv) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 11:05 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Within minutes, the Lower House of the Parliament, Lok Sabha, has been adjourned till 2pm.

Dec 18, 2024 10:46 (IST) "A Super Mall Of Hatred Has Been Set Up": Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On Union Minister Amit Shah's Speech

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, says "A super mall of hatred has been set up everywhere in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, bulldozers are being run every day...We wanted a discussion on the Constitution but they talked about what happened 50 years ago, what happened 75 years ago, what happened during the emergency...They talk about 'One Nation, One Election' but yesterday there were many speakers and one speech. Someone wrote the same speech for Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, JP Nadda, Bhupinder Yadav and Amit Shah, all the speeches are the same. It was like I was seeing a film in which the producer, director, actor and screenwriter are one. It's just him..."



Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, says "A super mall of hatred has been set up everywhere in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, bulldozers are being run every day...We wanted a discussion on the Constitution but they talked about what happened 50 years ago, what happened 75 years ago, what happened during the emergency...They talk about 'One Nation, One Election' but yesterday there were many speakers and one speech. Someone wrote the same speech for Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, JP Nadda, Bhupinder Yadav and Amit Shah, all the speeches are the same. It was like I was seeing a film in which the producer, director, actor and screenwriter are one. It's just him..."

#WATCH | Delhi: On the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, says "A super mall of hatred has been set up everywhere in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, bulldozers are... pic.twitter.com/hrOxYzrzxo - ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 10:42 (IST) 'One Nation, One Poll' Bill Changes The Structure Of The Constitution: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav

#WATCH | On One Nation One Election Bill, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "...The Bill cannot come to Parliament without going to the JPC. This is a very important Bill, a Bill that changes the structure of the Constitution...So, this will go (to JPC) but I don't think this Bill can... pic.twitter.com/hFpnCUxaPG - ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 10:41 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

On 'One Nation One Poll' Bill not getting the majority votes in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Imran Masood congratulated BJP MPs for absenteeism. He said, the BJP wants to "destroy the multi-party system" in the country.



"As soon as it was tabled (in Lok Sabha), it became clear that it cannot be passed. 360 MPs are required to get this passed but 20 MPs of their (NDA) total strength were absent since this is lethal for the country. You are dealing a blow to the soul of the Constitution. You want to break the federal structure...You are preparing to finish the small parties. In 7-10 years, small parties would be finished," he said. On 'One Nation One Poll' Bill not getting the majority votes in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Imran Masood congratulated BJP MPs for absenteeism. He said, the BJP wants to "destroy the multi-party system" in the country.

#WATCH | On One Nation One Election Bill, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "As soon as it was tabled (in Lok Sabha), it became clear that it cannot be passed. 360 MPs are required to get this passed but 20 MPs of their (NDA) total strength were absent since this is lethal for the... pic.twitter.com/GRylPhxnBP - ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 10:36 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss disparities in MGNREGA wages. pic.twitter.com/4QmJgPjYoa - ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 10:31 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress' Adjournment Motion Notice To Discuss Disparities In MGNREGA Wages

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss disparities in MGNREGA wages.



Congress MP Vijay Vasanth gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss disparities in MGNREGA wages. pic.twitter.com/4QmJgPjYoa - ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 09:46 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress' Adjournment Motion Notice Over Amit Shah's Remarks

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar.

In his notice, Mr Tagore wrote, "He (Amit Shah) further trivialized Dr. Ambedkar's monumental contribution by suggesting that those who invoke his name as frequently as the Congress does would attain "swarg" (heaven). This blasphemous statement is an attempt to undermine Dr. Ambedkar's pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality, justice, and dignity for all citizens, especially the marginalized communities."

The Congress Party has urged the House to "take a strong stand against this disrespect" and has demanded an unqualified apology. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar.

Dec 18, 2024 09:38 (IST) Recap: "Curtailed Freedom Of Expression": Union Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress

Union home minister Amit Shah argued that if the Congress could change the constitution 77 times and even introduce a clause that curtails freedom of expression, they cannot object to the 'One Nation, One Poll' Bill on the ground that it would require constitutional amendment.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the two-day Constitution debate, Mr Shah said, "Another amendment was brought by Indira Gandhi which gave Parliament the power to curtail the fundamental rights of the citizens".

Union home minister Amit Shah argued that if the Congress could change the constitution 77 times and even introduce a clause that curtails freedom of expression, they cannot object to the 'One Nation, One Poll' Bill on the ground that it would require constitutional amendment.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the two-day Constitution debate, Mr Shah said, "Another amendment was brought by Indira Gandhi which gave Parliament the power to curtail the fundamental rights of the citizens".

Then mentioning Article 19A, he questioned why it was brought in. "To curtail the freedom of expression," he added amid loud protest from Congress members.