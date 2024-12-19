Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Congress VS BJP Showdown Over Amit Shah's Remark On BR Ambedkar

Parliament Winter Session Live: Houses to resume at 11am.

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress member has demanded an apology and the Home Minister's resignation.

On Wednesday, both Houses were adjourned amid continuous protests by the Congress-led opposition against Amit Shah's remark. While the Congress has accused Mr Shah of insulting the architect of the Constitution, the BJP has alleged that the Opposition party was circulating clipped videos and playing cheap tricks.

Mr Shah claims that the Congress has "distorted" his remarks.

Here are Live Updates of the Parliament Winter Session:

Dec 19, 2024 09:16 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Congress MP K Suresh Demands Home Minister Amit Shah's Resignation

Congress MP K Suresh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Rajya Sabha regarding Dr BR Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/GDzGKhouAG - ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024