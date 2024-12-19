Video: Rahul Gandhi Approaches BJP MP Who Fell During Protest, This Happens

BJP leaders have shared videos of Rahul Gandhi's interaction after the BJP MP fell down

Amid the political row over the injury to BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi during mega protests in Parliament today, the BJP and the Congress have shared videos to support their allegations against each other. Sharing a video in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi approaches Mr Sarangi after the fall and then walks away, the BJP said the visuals capture the "arrogance of the Gandhi scion". The Congress, on the other hand, shared a clip and alleged that BJP MPs were stopping their Congress counterparts from entering Parliament.

The Parliament today witnessed mega protests by the ruling BJP and the Opposition, with both sides accusing the other of insulting Dalit icon and architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar. This comes amid the massive row sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks during the Constitution debate on Tuesday. While the Congress has alleged that Mr Shah had insulted BR Ambedkar, the BJP has accused the main Opposition of twisting the Home Minister's words and circulating short videos to mislead the people.

This morning, both sides took out protest marches on Parliament premises. At one point, MPs of the BJP and the Opposition faced off at Makar Dwar and raised slogans to outshout each other.

Mr Sarangi alleged that he fell after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, pushed another MP, Mukesh Rajput, who fell on him. Mr Gandhi has alleged that BJP MPs pushed him and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from entering the Parliament building.

In a video shared by Union Minister and BJP MP Bhupender Yadav, Mr Gandhi is seen approaching Mr Sarangi after the fall. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey tells Mr Gandhi, "Aren't you ashamed? You are behaving like a goon." At one point, the Leader of the Opposition says, "he (Sarangi) has pushed me." As he walks away, BJP leaders are heard saying, "He has not pushed you."

"Look at the arrogance of the Gandhi scion. Instead of aplogising for injuring an aged BJP MP, Shri Pratap Sarangi, Rahul Gandhi walks away with accusations. So much for being mohabbat ki dukan. Such entitlement! Congress continues to be blot on democracy," Mr Yadav said in a post on X.

Sharing a video of the interaction, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said today will be remembered as a black day. "The attack on Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput by Rahul Gandhi and his supporters is condemnable and unacceptable. The country won't forgive this ever."

The Congress, too, posted a video in which party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge are seen raising slogans as Opposition MPs face-off with BJP members protesting against the Congress. MPs of both sides can be seen jostling with each other as Congress MPs try to enter the Parliament building.

"It can be seen clearly in this video. BJP MPs with sticks in hand are stopping Opposition MPs from entering Parliament, pushing and shoving Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and other women MPs. This is hooliganism, BJP's dictatorship in the temple of democracy. This will not be tolerated," the Congress said in a post.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mr Kharge alleged that BJP MPs had pushed him near Makar Dwar. "Thereafter, I lost my balance and was forced to sit down on the ground in front of Makar Dwar. This inflicted injury on my knees which have already undergone surgery," he has said.

"Subsequently, Congress MPs brought a chair and I was made to sit on it. With great difficulty and with the support of my colleagues, I limped to the House at 11 AM. I urge you to order an inquiry into this incident which is an assault not just on me personally but on the Leader of the Opposition, Rajya Sabha and the Congress President," he said.

In response to questions over the BJP MP's injury, Mr Gandhi said, "I was trying to go inside... but BJP MPs were trying to stop me; they pushed me away and threatened me... But we do not get affected by this jostling. This is Parliament and we have the right to go inside," he said.

The BJP has said it would file a police complaint against Mr Gandhi.