Will Write To Foreign Office: Union Minister On Visa For Goa Bridge's China Consultant

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said he will write to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for visa to a Chinese consultant working on a bridge project in Goa.

The work on a bridge across the Zuari River on the Panaji-Margao National Highway was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Gadkari told reporters after reviewing various infrastructure projects in the coastal state.

"It will be a state-of-the-art and one of the best bridges in the world. We have planned a viewing gallery, museum and revolving restaurant on the bridge. This will be an important tourism attraction," the minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

"The consultant (a Chinese national) was not getting the visa. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already written to the foreign ministry, urging them to grant him the visa (for India)," Mr Gadkari said.

The Union minister said he will also personally write to the MEA in this regard.

"All difficulties in the construction of the bridge on the Zuari River should be resolved and it should be completed as soon as possible," Mr Gadkari said.

The completed portion of the bridge will be inaugurated by December 3 (this year), he said.

The minister further said the Centre has dropped a proposal to set up a toll plaza at the new bridge, after the state government's request.

"The sites which were marked for the toll booths will be used for creating roadside amenities," he added.