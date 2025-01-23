Advertisement
Will Summon Social Media Users Who Try To Create Tension: Manipur Chief Minister

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he has informed police and intelligence agencies and soon notices will be sent to summon all social media page holders and admins of groups who engage in such practices

Will Summon Social Media Users Who Try To Create Tension: Manipur Chief Minister
N Biren Singh warned against misuse of social media to keep Manipur tension alive
Imphal:

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday warned social media page handlers who upload posts that violate law and personal space of others. Mr Singh also said a large number of new organisations have come up since the ethnic crisis began in May 2023 and several of them indulged in anti-social activities - extorting, detaining and assaulting people.

"We are seeing signs of calmness (in the state now) and I seek the support of the media for restoring normalcy," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Some posts have recently been uploaded on social media, which were communally charged and interfered with the personal lives of others, Mr Singh said.

"Interrogation of certain women (by unauthorised people) on personal matters was uploaded on social media. These incidents are extremely awkward, disturbing and uncivilised," he said.

Mr Singh said he has informed the police and intelligence agencies on this and soon formal notices will be sent to summon all social media page holders and admins of groups who engage in such practices.

"Who has authorised these groups to interfere in the private lives of individuals?" Mr Singh said, adding the government does not want to destroy the career of young people.

"Those involved in looting residences of elected representatives or torching them have been arrested. Some of them are now in prison while some of them may be charged under NSA (National Security Act). Their lives will be difficult, as their records will be with the police and those with FIRs won't be able to enter government services," he said.

Mr Singh said the state government has maintained restraint as people have suffered due to the violence, but now the situation has reached an intolerable level.

"So many organisations have emerged. Setting up organisations is alright as democracy allows that. But who has authorised these groups to apprehend and assault people?" he said, adding anything that can affect the society should be immediately stopped.

Mr Singh said special police teams will be set up.

"Office employees have been summoned (by them) for extortion. Who has authorised them? They are threatening officials with kidnapping if their demands are not met. This should be stopped," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Singh appealed to the people not to support those who have taken laws into their own hands.

Manipur has been in the grip of violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, leaving over 250 people dead and thousands homeless.

Manipur, N Biren Singh, Social Media Manipur
