Will Start Buying Paddy From Farmers From Sunday: Haryana Official

Adequate arrangements have been made by the procurement agencies to get paddy (Representational)

The procurement of ''PR-126'' variety of paddy will start from September 27 in Haryana, a senior official said here on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P K Das, said that the ''PR-126'' variety of paddy has been harvested by farmers in four districts of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala and Kaithal. Farmers of these districts have brought their crops to the mandis.

He said that about 4 lakh quintals of paddy has arrived in the mandis of these four districts and while considering the inconvenience being faced by farmers, the state government has prepared a programme to start procurement from Sunday itself.

He said that adequate arrangements have been made by the procurement agencies including Hafed, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department so as to ensure hassle-free procurement.

Mr Das said that the gate pass being issued by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board to farmers for coming to the mandis is being verified through the staff of the market committee.

He said that now it will be checked if the farmers who bring their crops in the mandi, have got themselves registered on Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal or not.

Additional Chief Secretary informed that e-Kharid portal will also start from September 29, 2020 and scheduling for the same will also be done.

Meanwhile, the central government has approved to implement the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for procurement of a maximum quantity of 5,825 Metric Tonnes of Moong in Haryana for Kharif 2020-21 season, an official said.

As per the approval the procurement period approved will be of 90 days which will start with effect from October 1, 2020.