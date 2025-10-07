Grain Ready, Government Is Not: Farmers On Paddy Procurement In Chhattisgarh

The lush green fields of Chhattisgarh are shimmering with ripened paddy, but the political heat around procurement has begun to rise faster than the harvest. With farmers demanding that the government start buying paddy from November 1, and the ruling dispensation sticking to November 15 as the date for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season, the stand-off is beginning to turn into a full-fledged political storm.

For a state often called the "rice bowl of India," paddy procurement isn't just an agricultural exercise for farmers here. It helps check the political pulse.

Over 2.7 million registered farmers depend on government procurement.

Last season, 1.49 lakh metric tons of paddy were procured at Rs 3,100 per quintal, with payments exceeding Rs 46,000 crore. This time, farmers are not only demanding an earlier start but also a higher MSP - Rs 3,286 per quintal -- citing rising input costs and the risk of crop spoilage due to delays.

The Opposition Congress has seized on the issue, accusing the BJP-led state government of "betraying the trust of farmers".

"The government's plan to start procurement from November 15 is unacceptable," said Sushil Anand Shukla, the Communications Head of the Congress. "Farmers' crops are ready now. Every passing day increases the risk of damage. Procurement must begin on November 1, and the rate must be Rs 3,286 per quintal. Anything less is injustice."

Farmer groups echo this sentiment, pointing to the ground reality.

"Moisture levels are falling rapidly. Farmers are forced to store their paddy in the open, under tarpaulin sheets. One untimely spell of rain can destroy everything," said Rupan Chandrakar, a farmer leader from Dhamtari.

The government, however, is holding its ground. Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam defended the decision, blaming unseasonal rains for the delay.

"We are committed to buying 21 quintals per acre as promised. The process will begin in November, and payments will be made on time. There is no reason for farmers to worry," he assured.

But in rural Chhattisgarh, worry has already taken root. For many farmers, waiting is not an option. The granaries are overflowing, the fields are cleared, and yet procurement centers remain shut.

"The grain is ready, only the government is not," a farmer in Kawardha told NDTV, expressing frustration that reflects the mood across districts like Dhamtari, Balod, and Mahasamund.

Behind this tug of war lies a deeper political undertone.

In a state where paddy procurement played a decisive role in past elections -- especially in 2018 when the Congress's promise of higher MSP helped it sweep to power -- the BJP government cannot afford to appear indifferent.

The state administration has begun preparations, setting up procurement centers and verifying farmer registrations.

Officials say payments will be made directly into farmers' accounts to ensure transparency.

But Opposition leaders argue that the real concern is not payment - it is timing.

