'Will Remain In Touch': S Jaishankar Speaks To Israel Foreign Minister On Gaza

"Just spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister. Discussed the Gaza situation."

At a time when the war between Israel and Hamas continues to grow tense, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and discussed the situation in Gaza on Tuesday.

The External Affairs Minister assured to "remain in touch" as he spoke to Cohen amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"Just spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister @elicoh1. Discussed the Gaza situation, Lebanon and safety of maritime traffic in the region," Mr Jaishankar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Just spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister @elicoh1.



Discussed the Gaza situation, Lebanon and safety of maritime traffic in the region.



Will continue to remain in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 12, 2023

"Will continue to remain in touch," he added.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimise civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Mr Jaishankar also had a telephone conversation with Cohen in November, as he reaffirmed India's commitment to "countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and a two-state solution.".

"Spoke this afternoon with FM Eli Choen of Israel. Appreciated his sharing the Israeli assessment of the current situation. Reiterated our firm commitment to countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two-state solution," Mr Jaishankar had posted from his official handle on X.

The discussion centred on the prevailing situation in Gaza and the significance of finding a solution that ensures regional stability and peace.

Reiterating India's firm stance against terrorism, Mr Jaishankar underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to countering the menace. He also emphasised the necessity of observing international humanitarian law, ensuring that civilian lives are protected in conflict zones.

The region is reeling under a humanitarian crisis and rights groups have urged for more aid than what is currently reaching the civilians there, according to reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the terror attacks and express solidarity with Israel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)