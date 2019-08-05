'Will Know Before The Day Is Over...': P Chidambaram On J&K Tension

Congress leader P Chidambaram criticised the centre over rising tension in Jammu and Kashmir

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram today criticised the government over the house arrest of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir amid concerns over a massive troop build-up in the state. Mobile internet and landline phone connections have been snapped in parts of the state today.

"I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one. The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

The developments have triggered speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the Constitution - a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of its residents.

"Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 5, 2019

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Conference's Sajad Lone - the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest late on Sunday.

Mr Chidambaram's colleague and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Mr Abdullah. "You are not alone Omar Abdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session and our voices will not be stilled," Mr Tharoor Tweeted.

On Sunday, Ms Mufti, Mr Abdullah and leaders from all political parties from the state held a meeting and issued a resolution, warning the centre of "consequences" if it changed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Mr Abdullah said he was not sure of what was "in store" for the state, "but it doesn't look good". "While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm," he tweeted.

The union cabinet will meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this morning.

Tension in Jammu and Kashmir spiked on Friday with the state administration scrapping the Amarnath Yatra and asking pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest. The order made anxious residents throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.

Additional paramilitary forces - as many as 35,000 - which were flown in last week, have been deployed across Srinagar and in other sensitive areas of Kashmir valley, officials said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.