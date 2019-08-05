'Doesn't Look Good, Stay Calm': Omar Abdullah Tweets After House Arrest

Please don't take the law in to your own hands, Omar Abdullah said (File)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was placed under house arrest late on Sunday, appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stay calm. Amid uncertainty over the centre's move, he said in a series of tweet that he was not sure of what was "in store" for the state, "but it doesn't look good".

"While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm," he tweeted.

Apart from Mr Abdullah, Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone were also placed under house arrest.

"To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all please stay calm," he added.

I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn't the India J&K acceded to but I'm not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Ms Mufti vowed to "fight it out".

"In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours," she tweeted.

How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

The move comes at a time when the state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive security build-up and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately.

The centre's decision triggered panic among the Kashmir politicians, who on Sunday met at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's house. They later warned the government of "consequences" if it changed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahead of the house arrests, the state government suspended mobile services in many parts of the Kashmir Valley. Schools and colleges were shut down and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.

