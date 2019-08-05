Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest: LIVE Updates

The three most prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone, have been put under house arrest, according to government sources. The move comes after a government advisory asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley immediately along with a massive security build-up.

Mobile internet services have been suspended across the Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, according to police. Schools and colleges have also been shut down, while various educational institutions directed students to vacate hostels.

"I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Sources in the Home Ministry say preparations to put Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone are being taken as well. Congress leader Usman Majid and Left's MY Tarigami said they have also been arrested.

Here are the LIVE updates on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir :