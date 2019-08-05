Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest: LIVE Updates

New Delhi:
Omar Abdullah is set to be placed under house arrest (File Photo)
The three most prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone, have been put under house arrest, according to government sources. The move comes after a government advisory asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley immediately along with a massive security build-up.
Mobile internet services have been suspended across the Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, according to police. Schools and colleges have also been shut down, while various educational institutions directed students to vacate hostels.
"I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," Omar Abdullah tweeted.
Sources in the Home Ministry say preparations to put Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone are being taken as well. Congress leader Usman Majid and Left's MY Tarigami said they have also been arrested.
Here are the LIVE updates on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir :
READ HERE: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Under House Arrest In J&K Turmoil: 10 Facts
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone - among the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest late Sunday. The move comes at a time when the state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive security build-up and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately. The developments have triggered intense speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the constitution a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of its residents.
Schools, colleges in Jammu to remain closed on Monday
The Jammu district administration asked authorities of schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday as a precautionary measure, officials said, according to news agency PTI.
"All schools, colleges and academic institutions, both private and government, are advised to remain closed as a measure of caution," Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Sushma Chauhan said on Sunday night.
This step has been taken in view of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following multi-fold increase in the security deployment due to threat perception, officials said, according to PTI.
Earlier, security across Jammu region was strengthened with additional deployment of paramilitary forces, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), in various districts especially in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, they said.