'Will Kill Them All': After Mizoram MP's Death Threat, Assam Cops' Action

The Assam police have alleged a conspiracy and accused the Mizoram MP of having a role in it.

A team of Assam Police are going to Delhi to question Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on what they alleged is a deliberate, unprovoked attack by the Mizoram Police near the border on Monday.

Six men of the Assam Police and a civilian had died in the unprecedented violence between the police forces of two states which had shocked the country. The Assam police have alleged a conspiracy and accused the Mizoram MP of having a role in it.

The MP had issued a public death threat to the Assam Police.

Standing outside the Parliament House, Mr Vanlalvena told reporters: "More than 200 policemen entered out territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first, before we fired. They are lucky that we didn't kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all."

This evening, GP Singh, senior officer of the Assam Police tweeted, that the team plans action "relating to conspiracy behind the incident in light of media interview of Rajya Sabha MP Sri K Vanlalvena indicative of his active role in conspiracy".

The Assam Police, Mr Singh said, has prepared a "picture gallery" of the people involved -- including Mizoram Police personnel and locals who opened fire on its personnel.

In a statement, the state also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the attackers.

The violence in which 45 people were also injured, had started on Monday morning at the Inner Line Reserve Forest area of Cachar district. Later each state had issued tit-for-tat allegations of intrusion in violation of a previous understanding. Paramilitary forces were deployed to keep the peace at the disturbed area.

Just two days before, Union Minister Amit Shah had met Chief Ministers of the northeastern states.

The people of Assam's Barak Valley imposed an "economic blockade", shutting down the National Highway 306 that connects Mizoram to the rest of the country.

Today, Home Ministry officials met senior officials from both Assam and Mizoram for more than two hours and decided to extend the posting of paramilitary forces.