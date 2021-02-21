"Lockdown If Cases Keep Rising For 8-15 Days," Says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, the state capital, logged 921 infections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today pointed out that the number of daily coronavirus cases in Mumbai - one of the country's worst-hit cities - has doubled over the last few days. Calling the Covid situation in the state "serious", Mr Thackeray, in a virtual address, said it would take a couple of weeks to ascertain if the current upsurge in daily figures is a fresh wave of infections. He also warned people to follow coronavirus protocols to avoid another lockdown.

"Do we need a lockdown? If you behave responsibly, we will know in the next eight days. Those who don't want a lockdown, will wear a mask. Those who want a lockdown, will not wear one. So wear a mask and say 'No' to the lockdown," he said.

"Whether this is a second wave or not, we will understand this in the coming 8 to 15 days," he added.

