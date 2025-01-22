"Will Follow Court Instructions": Collector On Pataudi's Rs 15,000 Crore Property

In a recent development regarding the Saif Ali Khan (Pataudi) family's property, estimated to be worth around Rs 15,000 crore in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has lifted the stay imposed on the ancestral property in 2015.

As a result of the court's decision, there is a possibility that Saif Ali Khan's family may lose the property to government acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

According to the court order dated December 13, Justice Vivek Agarwal stated that a statutory remedy exists under the amended Enemy Property Act, 2017, though the parties are directed to avail themselves of such remedy.

"It is directed that if representation is filed within thirty days from today, then the appellate authority shall not advert to the aspect of limitation and shall deal with the appeal on its own merits," the court's order read.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said he had not yet reviewed the court's order and would follow the decisions of the court after analysing it.

"It is brought to my notice that the high court has passed an order. I have not received the order yet. I will see the order and then we will follow whatever instructions have been given by the court," Bhopal Collector said.

The Enemy Property Act, 1968, enables and regulates the appropriation of property owned by Pakistani nationals in India. It was enacted after the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war.

According to reports, in 2015 it was declared that the legal heir of Bhopal's last Nawab Hamidullah Khan's property was his elder daughter, Abida Sultan, who had migrated to Pakistan. Therefore, the property falls under the Enemy Property Act.

In contrast, the Nawab's second daughter, Sajida Sultan, remained in India, and her descendants, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, who inherited a share of the property, are now presenting their claim on it.

