Will Fight In Politics Till My Last Breath: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Channapatna assembly segment is going for by-polls on November 13. (File)

Targeting the ruling Congress in Karnataka, JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday said he will not rest until the government is removed, and reiterated that he would remain active in politics till his last breath.

The veteran leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership, as he hit out at INDI Alliance leaders, and attacked Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief "It is in Deve Gowda's instinct, I have said about a thousand times now, until there is last breath in this life, I will fight in politics. I have never said that I will retire from politics," he said.

Speaking to reporters, he said he is not just campaigning and "taking part in the political fight" as his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy is in poll from Channapatna. "I will fight (campaign) in the next election too for party candidates...." he said.

Deve Gowda accused Shivakumar of trying to defeat his son and union minister H D Kumaraswamy in Mandya in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year using money power. "DK (Shivakumar) don't try to compare yourself, don't try to estimate yourself." Pointing at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, he said, the Valmiki community's money was taken and used for Telangana Assembly election by the Congress government in Karnataka.

"Until this government is removed (I'll fight)...my age is 92. It is not that I will sleep at home after my grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy wins. No. I have not seen such a government in 62 years of my political life...we need to save this state. I will try for it beyond my limits," he said.

Reacting to Deve Gowda's comments, Shivakumar told reporters in Ramanagara: "Kumaraswamy is a former CM, former PM's son, while I am a poor farmer's son and there cannot be a comparison between me and Kumaraswamy." "He (Kumaraswamy) is Himalaya, while I'm an honest soldier of the people," he said.

On Gowda's comments on removing the government, Shivakumar said, "....it is not a groundnut plant to be removed easily....this is 136 MLAs strong government democratically elected by the people." Deve Gowda said JD(S), a regional party, joined the NDA because there is not a single leader in INDI Alliance, who is "equivalent" to PM Modi. "Let any INDI Alliance leader say he can face Modi...." Speaking about Donald Trump winning US Presidential polls, Gowda said Modi and Trump share a good relationship and it will be beneficial for the country, in its economic progress, and to face "adversaries like China and others." Gowda, pointing at a section of the media projecting the Channapatna by-polls as a fight between 'DK" (Shivakumar) versus 'HDK' (H D Kumaraswamy), said there cannot be any comparison between them.

"Where is HDK? Kumaraswamy made Ramanagara a district, he (Shivakumar) is trying to integrate it with Bengaluru claiming that it will benefit people....Comparing him (DK) with Kumaraswamy - HDK, I'm not saying it because he (Kumaraswamy) is my son -- you can't (compare)," he said.

Prime Minister Modi has given Kumaraswamy the responsibility of two major departments at the Centre, despite JD(S) winning just two seats. "Kumaraswamy has developed a personality to gain such a responsibility." Reacting to a question on Shivakumar and other Congress leaders allegedly criticising his grandson and son for getting emotional and shedding tears during poll campaigning, Gowda asked, "has anyone one seen DK shedding tears?" "Having started working with Kotwal Ramachandra (gangster) for a hundred rupees, he (Shivakumar) is the state president of the Congress party that was led by Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi -- has he ever shed tears? show me," he said.

Accepting that he, his son and grandson shed tears, Gowda further said, "when farmers are suffering our heart pains...our family sheds tears, it has come from me, my father, we have suffered poverty, we have concern and pain for the poor...."

