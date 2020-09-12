Will Fight Bihar Election Together: Hemant Soren After Meeting Lalu Prasad At Ranchi Hospital

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Hemant Soren met Lalu Prasad at RIMS in Ranchi (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav at a Ranchi hospital today and said his party JMM will fight Bihar polls along with RJD.

Mr Soren spent more than an hour with Lalu Prasad at RIMS Director's bungalow, where the RJD leader is currently staying.

Coming out of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Hemant Soren told reporters, "We will fight Bihar elections together."

He said the former Bihar chief minister's health is better now.

RJD is a partner in the coalition government headed by Hemant Soren in Jharkhand. Besides JMM, the Congress is also part of the government in the state.

Asked on how many seats the JMM will field its candidates in Bihar, where polls are due in October-November, Mr Soren said, "Wait for some more time to know who will enter the poll fray from where."

It may be noted that JMM had recently demanded 12 seats in Bihar under Grand Alliance. But, the RJD which heads the opposition grouping there, had indicated that it will spare not more than 2-3 seats to the Jharkhand-based regional party.

The RJD supremo, convicted in four cases of multi-crore fodder scam in Bihar, is lodged in jail in Ranchi.

On ground of his ill health, Lalu Prasad was shifted to RIMS. Recently in the wake of his attendants testing positive, Mr Prasad was moved to the Director's bungalow from the private ward of the state-run hospital.