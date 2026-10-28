"Will Ensure Justice": Rahul Gandhi's Post On Tata Boardroom Battle

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has alleged that no business leader has said a word on the recent developments in the Tata group and accused them of cowardice.

Gandhi also launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?" the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote in a post on X.

The post comes a day after Noel Tata challenged the validity of N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons. Noel is the chairman of Tata Trusts. Both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have been engaged in a high-profile corporate boardroom battle since September.

Gandhi ended the post on X with a swipe at PM Modi and Shah.

"Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes," he said.

No BJP leader has yet reacted to the Congress MP's remarks.

Gandhi joins a growing list of political leaders, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who have commented on the Tata issue.

Last month, Pawar had clearly stated whose side he would take with his support for an ownership structure that "embraces philanthropy".

"Jamshedji Tata and the Tata family gave industry a value-based direction of social service. Therefore, the social commitment and institutional role of the Tata Trusts must be preserved," he said.

In the latest development, Noel Tata has also raised concerns over alleged undisclosed business dealings involving TVS Motor and a company linked to Chandrasekaran's family.