Yash Says He Is 'Proud' To Be Part Of Kannada Film Industry At <i>Ramayana's</i> Los Angeles Premiere

Actor Yash highlighted his Kannada roots at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana, saying, “Where you start can never define how far you can go.” Speaking at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, he stressed the importance of remaining connected to his roots: “Today, I'm proud to be a member of the Kannada film industry, the Indian film industry, telling our story, which is not just a story,” he added.



The actor attended the event alongside his wife Radhika Pandit, co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra.



Yash On Ramayana



Yash greeted the audience with “Namaskara.” The audience cheered loudly for the actor.



The actor also spoke about India's rich storytelling traditions and how the team is proud to present the Ramayana to audiences worldwide.



“This story has travelled for thousands of years, and I think we are proud to present this story to the world and hope that it will give a message to the world about India as a culture, heritage, and what it offers to the world. Let's celebrate Ramayana,” the KGF actor mentioned.







Namit Malhotra Praises Yash



Yash is also co-producing the mythological epic alongside Namit Malhotra. Ramayana, set to release in two-parts, has a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.



Namit said that the movie would not have happened if Yash was not part of the project.



“From the very first day we met in LA, I think it was his conviction and my vision that readily brought everything together,” he said.



Ramayana stars Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sheeba Chaddha also play pivotal roles in the movie.



The first part of the franchise will be out on November 5. The second is slated for a release in 2028, as per reports.



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