'Will Come Back To Meet Shah Rukh Khan', Says Released Pakistan National

"It was my childhood dream to come to India and meet Shah Rukh Khan," Abdullah said.

India on Wednesday sent home two Pakistani nationals, including a 21-year-old who said he had crossed over to meet actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Abdullah and Mohammed Imran Qureshi Warsi were repatriated through the Attari-Wagah border on the basis of an Emergency Travel Certificate issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, officials said.

Abdullah was detained from Attari in 2017 and charged with crossing over without any documents while Warsi spent around a decade in Bhopal jail on charges of "forgery and spying" after coming to India in 2004.

Imran Qureshi Warsi stayed on in the country for four years despite the expiry of his visa.

Abdullah said he had come to witness the Retreat ceremony at the border, when he jumped over and crossed the Zero Line after the ceremony, telling BSF officials that he wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

"It was my childhood dream to come to India and meet Shah Rukh Khan," he said before repatriation.

He said since his dream was not fulfilled this time, he will come back again to meet the actor.

The other Pakistani national, Warsi, had come to India on proper documentation to meet his relatives in Kolkata. He stayed on in the country for four years despite the expiry of his visa.

He had also allegedly obtained a ration card and some other documents during his stay.

In 2008, he was on his way to Bhopal to get a passport when he was arrested by police, an official at Attari border said.

Warsi said he was very happy as he will be able to meet his parents and siblings who all live in Karachi's Gulshan Iqbal area.

He has an Indian wife who belongs to Kolkata and has two children from the marriage which was solemnised in 2003. He plans to take his family to Pakistan through proper legal recourse, the official said.