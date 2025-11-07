"Aim To Free Seemanchal Of Illegal Immigrants": Amit Shah To NDTV In Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today told NDTV the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep Bihar and that is evident from the huge crowds that turned up at every rally. While campaigning for NDA candidates in Bihar's Purnia, the BJP leader said the party will win over 160 seats.

"The record voter turnout is proof that the people of Bihar want the NDA. They don't want the Opposition to return to power and ruin the state just like old times," Shah told NDTV, standing on a campaign truck.

He waved a cutout of the party symbol at the crowd as he spoke.

On a question whether 5 per cent more women came out to vote than men in the first phase, Shah said there is no such difference. "There's nothing like that. Everyone has voted."

The home minister pointed out the most important issue in Seemanchal is the entry of illegal immigrants. Shah said they will catch illegal immigrants and deport them.

"We have won from here many times in the past, and we will win again," he added.

The area where Shah campaigned has a large Muslim population. The Seemanchal region has also been plagued by poverty, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure.

"Under Modi ji and Nitish ji's leadership, we have taken up a large number of programmes for the people. We have worked for the poor. Businesses restarted and law and order stabilised," Shah told NDTV.

"As far as Seemanchal is concerned, our aim is to make the place free of illegal immigrants," he added. "Everyone in Seemanchal also wants this and we will fulfil their wish."

To a question whether Nitish Kumar would become the chief minister again if the NDA wins, Shah said he has spoken on this matter many times.

"There is no need to create any confusion," he added.

Shah told NDTV on November 1 that the NDA is fighting the Bihar assembly election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, but the question of who would be the chief minister, however, is to be decided based on the party's constitutional process and that would come after the election.

In the second phase on November 11, polling will be held in 122 seats in 20 districts, including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, and Purnia.

Counting is on November 14.