'CBI Responsible If I Die?': Indrani Mukerjea Defends Herself In Court

Indrani Mukerjea claims to have developed a "neurological complication".

Former media owner Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, argued her application for bail before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai today. She appealed for bail on medical grounds, citing that she has developed a "neurological complication".

"Will CBI take responsibility if I die?" she asked.

"I am filing the bail application on medical grounds due to recent change in my health condition," she said.

Last month the court had rejected her bail application, also filed on medical grounds. The court had said that her claims of ill-health were exaggerated.

In the fresh plea, Indrani claimed that her health has further deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with a "new neurological complication in the brain".

She said she was experiencing severe headaches and frequent black-outs.

Opposing her application, CBI had said earlier this month that there is no point giving Indrani bail as "she has no kin to take care of her". Her comment today is reportedly in response to the CBI's argument.

Indrani, who is lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, had been rushed to the hospital on a number of occasions in the past few months after she complained of headache and double vision.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others. According to the CBI, financial dispute was allegedly one of the main reasons for the murder.

Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver were arrested for the alleged murder in August 2015. Her husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

Indrani and Peter Mukerjea filed for divorce by mutual consent last month.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)