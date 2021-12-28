Will Campaign Against Controversial Law AFSPA In Manipur: Meghalaya Chief Minister

Conrad Sangma's NPP will contest the Manipur election alone

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma said the demand to withdraw the controversial law Armed Force (Special) Power Act, or AFSPA, would be the key agenda of their party in the upcoming Manipur assembly election.

Addressing a party meeting in Manipur, Mr Sangma said, "We are getting a positive and good response from the people and definitely we will do much better than the previous election in Manipur. Of course, election is an election but we have to see how it goes."

"But the initial response we are getting is very positive and we have finalised over 30 candidates for the polls. The names have not been declared yet, but will be declared soon. If the situation changes, we are planning to contest 40 to 45 seats in the election in Manipur," the NPP chief said.

"The election committee will take a decision (on more candidates). We except more candidates will come and join our party," he said.

The NPP is a key partner in the 60-member BJP-led coalition government in Manipur and the party has two ministers in the government, including the Deputy Chief Minister.

This time, the NPP will contest the Manipur election alone. Both the ruling and opposition parties in the poll-bound state are in election mode and campaigning in the state has already begun.