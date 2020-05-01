'Will Be Truly Missed'': Top US Diplomat On Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Rishi Kapoor, 67,died on Thursday after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. (File photo)

Senior US diplomat Alice Wells has expressed grief on the death of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan saying the two Bollywood legends stole the hearts of audiences in India and around the world and will be truly missed.

"Very saddened to hear of the passing two Bollywood legends this week, Irrfan Khan @irrfank and Rishi Kapoor @chintskap. Both actors stole the hearts of audiences in America, India, and around the world and will be truly missed," State SCA said in a tweet attributed to US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.

Very saddened to hear of the passing two Bollywood legends this week, Irrfan Khan @irrfank and Rishi Kapoor @chintskap. Both actors stole the hearts of audiences in America, India, and around the world and will be truly missed. AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) May 1, 2020

Rishi Kapoor, 67, died on Thursday after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, a day after Irrfan Khan's death at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling rare cancer.