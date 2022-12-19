"One Of The Most Thrilling Football Matches": PM Modi On Messi Magic

Lionel Messi scored twice in the FIFA World Cup final.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Argentina for winning the FIFA World Cup. He said that the France versus Argentina World Cup final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches. Argentina today defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup for the third time.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The Indian Prime Minister also praised France for a spirited performance. He said that the team delighted football fans with their skill and sportsmanship. 

