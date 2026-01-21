"We're Going To Have A Good Deal": Trump's Praise For "Friend" PM Modi

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has great respect for his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they are going to have a good trade deal, according to a media report.

"I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are going to have a good deal," Moneycontrol quoted Trump as saying.

The report said the brief statement was made exclusively to it in a reply to a question on the India-US trade agreement.

The US President was in Davos to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

