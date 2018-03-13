Will Ask Centre To Release Funds To Civic Bodies If You Cannot: High Court To AAP Government

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar made the observation after the corporations told the court that they have not paid wages of their cleaning staff and other employees since December last year due to lack of funds.
The corporations, represented by central government standing counsel Monika Arora and advocate Mini Pushkarna, also told the court the AAP government was yet to release funds according to the recommendations of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC).
Thereafter, the bench directed the Delhi government to place before it a tabulation of the recommendations made by the DFC and the funds transferred to the corporations.
The court directed the Delhi government to place the recommendations of the Fourth DFC before the Lieutenant Governor who has been asked to consider the same and give a report.
With these directions, the bench listed the PILs seeking proper functioning of the corporations and implementation of the DFC recommendations for further hearing on April 11.