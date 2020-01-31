Wife Of UP Hostage-Taker Stoned To Death Hours After Cops Kill Him

20 children were taken hostage in a house in West Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district.

The wife of the man who held 23 children hostage after calling them for a birthday party has died of injuries after she was beaten up by local people at Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. The man, Subhash Batham, had been shot dead by the police after a 10-hour standoff.

After Subhash Batham, a murder accused out on bail, was killed and the children brought out by the police, his wife had been dragged out by locals and assaulted. She reportedly suffered injuries all over and was taken to hospital in a critical state.

All 23 children are safe. One of the children, a one-year-old infant, was released late on Thursday night, much before the man was killed.

It is not known yet whether the wife was in on Batham's plan. An accused in a 2001 murder out on parole, he was described as an aggressive and crass man prone to violence.

On Thursday, he invited some children from the village to his house on the pretext of celebrating his one-year-old daughter's birthday.

When the children were inside, Batham bolted the doors and held everybody at gunpoint.

When their children did not return after a while, neighbours knocked at his door and realized something was wrong.

They alerted the police when Batham began shooting at them. When the police arrived, he fired at them too and threw a crude bomb.

Commandos of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and a police team also arrived at the spot.

Hours of negotiation on phone calls did not work and Batham refused to free the children.

Finally, after midnight, a police team decided to attack him and stormed the house.

Batham, who police claim could be mentally disturbed, was heard shouting that he was innocent of the crime he has been accused of.

He was shot dead. As locals beat up his wife, the police had to take her to safety and admit her in hospital. She died this morning.