Wife Electrocutes Man To Death In Uttar Pradesh: Police

A man was allegedly electrocuted to death by his wife in Mohali locality of the Islamnagar area here, police said on Monday.

Sharif (30) was allegedly given sedatives by his wife Shabnam and when he fell unconscious, she electrocuted him, Assistant Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma said, quoting the confession of the victim's wife.

The woman alleged that she took the extreme step as her husband, to whom she was married for 11 years, used to beat and misbehave with her.

The family members of the dead man have registered a First information Report (FIR) against his wife.

The body of the dead person has been sent for postmortem examination.

A detailed probe in the matter is ongoing, police added.

