Man Dies After Suffering Electric Shock On TV Serial Set In Mumbai: Cops

A 29-year-old electrician died of electrocution on the sets of a television serial at Film City in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when some electrical work was underway, an official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Aarey sub-police station and the investigation is underway.

A civic official said the incident occurred in Santosh Nagar area of Film City.

The person, identified as Mahendra Yadav, was immediately rushed to a civic-run hospital in suburban Jogeshwari, where doctors declared him "brought dead", he said.

