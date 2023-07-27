Video: Leopard Enters Set Of TV Serial In Mumbai With 200 Present

A leopard entered the sets of a television serial in Mumbai's Goregaon causing panic among the 200 people who were present on the set. The leopard, along with its cub, was spotted by the crew on the set of Marathi TV serial 'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta' in Film City.

"More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life," says Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association.

Mr Gupta says that the government is not taking strong measures despite the regular sighting of leopards in film city.

"This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Govt is not taking strong measures towards this," he said.

A video shot by a crew member has gone viral on social media. The video shows the moment when the leopard enters the set and then walks atop beams from where lights had been suspended.

#WATCH | A leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai yesterday.



Officials said that no one was injured in the incident.