25-Year-Old Man Electrocuted To Death In Bihar

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted to death at Kolaj village in Nawada district of Bihar, the police said today.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the person who died went to attend nature's call and came in contact with a snapped live wire dangling from an electric pole in the village, Govindpur police station official Sarfaraz Alam said, while quoting the victim's father-in-law Kashi Ram.

The dead man has been identified as Bhajju Rajvanshi,who hailed from the village where his in-laws live, the police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to Nawada Sadar hospital, he added.

