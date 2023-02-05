Why Water 'Wars' Between States When It Was Adequately Available: KCR

K Chandrasekhar Rao said the BRS aims to change water policy. (Representational)

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday asked why "wars" between states over water were being encouraged when there was adequate availability of it to irrigate every acre of land in India.

Speaking at a media briefing here, he said the BRS aims to change water policy and bring in a new mechanism for water supply in the country.

"Why are water wars between states being encouraged when there is adequate water to irrigate every acre of land in India?" he asked.

Average goods train speed in India is 24 kmph, way behind 120 kmph in China, he said.

Mr Rao also noted that India has 361 billion tonnes of coal reserves, enough to provide country's energy needs for the next 125 years. "Yet we are privatising the power sector," he said.

