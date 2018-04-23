10 Reasons Why Venkaiah Naidu Felt The Impeachment Move Didn't Deserve Action

Venkaiah Naidu consulted several experts before rejected the impeachment notice against the CJI.
New Delhi:
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
cited various reasons for blocking a move by the opposition parties, led by the Congress to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. One of the points raised by Mr Naidu as the Rajya Sabha Chiarman is the lack of substantial merit in the impeachment notice. "We cannot allow any of our pillars of governance to be weakened by any thought, word or action," the vice president said in his 10-page order. Sources said Mr Naidu consulted several top legal and constitutional experts, before he took the decision. Seven opposition parties led by the Congress had last Friday moved a notice before him for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India on five grounds of "misbehaviour".